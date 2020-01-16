Cold weather keeps students indoors at Sioux Falls schools

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Students can’t put on their thinking caps without first wearing a warm winter cap to school when temperatures dip to single digits or below. So it’s important that Sioux Falls schools make sure everyone is properly bundled-up.

You don’t need to run around the playground to enjoy recess at Susan B. Anthony Elementary.

“I think some kids actually prefer recess in their classroom from going outside in the cold and then they get to play some of the games they normally wouldn’t get to play outside,” school counselor Terrin Haggerty said.

The Sioux Falls School District has a policy where kids are not allowed outside when temperatures are below zero.

“I don’t like the cold weather. I am not a winter person, I am a summer person. Cold weather is just not my thing,” 5th grader Phoebe Veerman said.

The school’s Kids Closet is a busy place on days like this. Here students who can’t afford the proper winter attire can pick up donated items for them to keep.

“Every day, we have somebody in there because it’s not necessarily a student in-need, it might be a student that just forgot boots or, I had a student the other day that normally walks, but they got a ride, they jumped in the car, forgot their coat, they needed a coat for break,” Haggerty said.

Not all that surprisingly, gloves are the winter item most in demand at Susan B. Anthony. And that stands to reason since kids can have a tough time keeping track of their gloves. Grownups aren’t all that good about it, either.

“It’s kind of hard to walk around the hall and not find a glove on the floor this time of year, and then to find its match is even more of a challenge,” Haggerty said.

The school ordered dozens of new gloves through Amazon and the shipment arrived Thursday. They’re a much-appreciated addition to the supply of cold-weather gear to keep all students warm for the winter.

Schools could also use more items that are more size-specific, like boots and coats. If you’d like to donate, you can just drop them off at any Sioux Falls public school.