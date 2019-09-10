Brandon Valley votes on $17 million bond

It’s a big day for the future of education in Brandon.

Voters there are deciding the fate of a $17 million bond issue to build a new elementary school and buy land for another elementary school.

Those schools are just the beginning to address one of the fastest growing school district’s in the state.

It’s been a busy day at the polls in Brandon where voters are deciding on a new elementary school and more.

“Oh, I gotta support my grandchildren. They all go to school here and we just support the community,” Christine Frie said.

The new elementary school, Sparta, would be built east of Harmodon Park along 41st Street to take some of the pressure off Fred Assam Elementary, which is already in Sioux Falls city limits.

Right now that school is bursting at the seams.

“Fred Assam Elementary was nearing capacity, a couple of years ago and we made some adjustments to our elementary boundaries and took some students out of Fred Assam Elementary and moved them to Brandon Elementary, so that we could free up a little bit of space at Fred Assam, as to allow student growth to continue to occur there, however Fred Assam is going to continue to fill up and we’re going to be in a situation where we need an additional elementary facility, which is why we’re asking our patrons to support today, ” Brandon Superintendent Jarod Larson said.

The bond would also allow the district to buy 20 acres of land on North Powderhouse Road for another elementary school.

“So last year we grew by 195 students, I believe, and this year our student growth is estimated to be at 185 students. So over the last decade we’ve grown by about 1,000, and we anticipate that growth to continue, if not be a little accelerated,” Larson said.

That’s why Tuesday’s vote is so important to people like Frie.

“Well you want you want the best education you can get for your children, grandchildren, and when you grow. You want to keep that level of education growing,” Frie said.

That’s not the end of new construction.

In the future, the district is also looking at building another school east of Brandon and tearing down the school in Valley Springs and replacing it with a New Tech High School.