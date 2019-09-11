Brandon Valley voters approve $17 million bond

Nearly 90-percent of Brandon voters have approved a $17 million bond to build a new elementary school and buy land for another elementary school in the future.

The plan is to help take some of the pressure off of Fred Assam Elementary.

“Fred Assam Elementary was nearing capacity, a couple of years ago and we made some adjustments to our elementary boundaries and took some students out of Fred Assam elementary and moved them to Brandon elementary,” Brandon Valley School Superintendent Jarod Larson said.

Larson says in the last decade, the Brandon Valley School District has grown by 1,000 students and they suspect it’ll just keep growing.