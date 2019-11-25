Augustana cancels Tuesday classes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Classes at Augustana University are cancelled for Tuesday due to the snowstorm moving into the area.

Snow will start Tuesday morning in southwest South Dakota; it then moves across the region Tuesday night into early Wednesday. The snowfall forecast from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD StormCenter shows 3-6″ in Sioux Falls, but heavier totals to the south and east.

With Thanksgiving just days away, school officials are warning students the snow could impact travel to and from Sioux Falls. As of now, Augustana will conduct normal business operations on Tuesday and staff are expected to report as usual.

The University has made the decision to cancel classes on Tuesday, Nov. 26 based on the latest @NWSSiouxFalls report.



As of now, Augustana will conduct normal business operations & staff are expected to report as usual.



Latest updates: https://t.co/BrLBXLsleX — Augustana University (@AugustanaSD) November 25, 2019

As additional closings and delays come in, check the KELOLAND Closeline for the latest details.

Track the weather in your area by downloading the KELOLAND Storm Tracker app.

Weather Resources