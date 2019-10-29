An aerial update on Thomas Jefferson HS and Ben Reifel MS

We have an update on the construction of the Sioux Falls School District’s new high school and middle school. The district has shared video with KELOLAND News of how construction has gone on both the Thomas Jefferson High School and Ben Reifel Middle School sites.

“When you drive by Ben Reifel Middle School or Thomas Jefferson High School, you see evidence that there are buildings, large buildings going on both of those sites,” Sioux Falls School District Superintendent Brian Maher said. “You see that the foundations are in and the actual buildings are beginning to come up.”

The Sioux Falls School District now has 24,000 students from kindergarten through twelfth grade.

“To see those numbers climb over 24,000 is I guess confirmation that the projections that we’ve put in place are accurate, and that’s why more buildings are needed,” said DeeAnn Konrad, supervisor with the district’s community relations and community education department.

Ben Reifel Middle School is going up in east Sioux Falls, while Thomas Jefferson High School is rising in the northwestern part of the city. With a smile, Maher brings up something beyond the district’s control that is somewhat of a concern.

“The weather’s starting to cause a little bit of nervousness,” Maher said. “I wouldn’t say it’s got us in a panic, but we’ve lost quite a few days in the last I’ll say two months. But in the last couple of months we’ve lost quite a bit of, quite a few days to weather.”

But he’s trying to remain optimistic.

“So we’ve got to have some pretty good weather here in the next month to really make hay while the sun shines, as my dad used to say,” Maher said.

Both Ben Reifel Middle School and Thomas Jefferson High School are set to have classes begin in fall 2021