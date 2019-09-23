A report card for the SF School District: How it compares

It’s not just students who get report cards; school districts do as well.

According to the Sioux Falls School District, the graduation rate jumped up to 84 percent- this is an increase of 3.4 percent since the 2015/2016 school year. College coursework readiness increased by 8 percent. When it comes to student performance, the district lags behind in English language arts and math, but it’s ahead in science.

However, if you don’t include students who aren’t proficient in English, the district outpaces the state in both math and science, and is almost even in English language arts. More than 10 percent of students aren’t proficient in English — across the state it’s 2 percent.

“When we look at our year-to-year progress, our students are making nice growth,” said Teresa Boysen, assistant superintendent of academic achievement with the district. “We have 10 percent of our student population are English Language learners, and so sometimes getting them across that finish line takes a little bit longer, but that’s why we get five years, and when we look at our EL learners that are on target, and making growth, we made nice progress last year. Our graduation rate continues to grow.”