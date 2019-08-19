A look at the first day back in school

While public schools in Sioux Falls start Thursday, students in the Bishop O’Gorman Catholic school system already headed back to the classroom Monday.

The classrooms of St. Katharine Drexel Elementary are once again filled with students.

“A lot are tired so we do start with our two half days. Ease them in, start their routines. It’s a lot of practice a lot of repetition,” Stacy Sharron, Principal, said.

It’s not just the students benefiting from the two half days.

“It also lets the staff go through and we have some professional development in the afternoons,” Stacy Sharron said.

Students are also practicing going through a new lunch line as the school tries out a new program with a fruit and veggie bar.

“Originally we had just one choice, well, two choices, so you could pick a salad or the food that was there, but now we can pick an entree, fruit, vegetables, and a salad, if you want,” Daniel White, 6th grader, said.

Monday’s half day meant no lunch, and no math.

“I mean like, I was kind of excited for math, but seeing as we’re not having it this morning,” Madelyn Nekvinda, 6th grader, said.

Even though the summer vacation is over, there is one main reason students are happy to be back in the classroom.

“Hanging out with my friends,” Daniel White said.

“Seeing my friends and learning a lot more stuff in my favorite subject,” Madelyn Nekvinda said.

Both teachers and students said the first day back went great.