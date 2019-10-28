A closer look at diversity in the SF School District

New numbers are showing the changing diversity of the Sioux Falls School District, and there are now more than 24,000 students from kindergarten through twelfth grade in the district.

“The 24,000 mark is something we’ve been looking forward to over time,” said DeeAnn Konrad, supervisor with the district’s community relations and community education department. “We’ve had construction projects in the works because we know that our student population is growing.”

According to numbers released late last month, 60.8 percent of students are white, while 39.2 percent are non-white.

“When you take a look at our ethnicity by level, there hasn’t been significant change,” said Ryan Knutson, senior director of information technology with the district.

“We have 91 languages spoken in the homes of our students, and that’s a number that’s hard to grasp, when you think of that- 91 languages among our children,” Konrad said. “And some of those are slight dialect changes and such, but it really puts the emphasis on the fact that Sioux Falls is a growing community.”

“We continue to become more diverse as a school district, and I believe our school district is very reflective of our community, so I think as a community we’re becoming more and more diverse,” Sioux Falls School District Superintendent Brian Maher said.

The biggest increase is among Hispanic students: from 11.4 percent last year to 12.6 percent this year.

“Our middle schools are more diverse than our high schools, and our elementary schools are more diverse than our middle schools,” Maher said. “So this isn’t just a bubble. This is our new reality as a city, our new reality as a school district. We are becoming more and more diverse.”

You can view reports on demographics and enrollment on the district’s website.