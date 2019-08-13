50 first-year teachers earn grant money for school year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The start of the school year can be hard for new students and new teachers, but the Sioux Falls Public School’s Education Foundation is ‘granting’ them a chance to make things a little easier.

Getting ready for the first day can be expensive. It’s especially true for teachers, who often pay for supplies for their students. But some new teachers are being ‘granted’ some help.

Starting at a new school can be stressful for students and educators, but that isn’t the case for one incoming teacher.

“I’m excited, that’s for sure. I’m ready to start,” First-time, first-year teacher Jose Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez, has been subbing and student teaching for a few years, and now he and 50 other new teachers are joining the Sioux Falls School District.

“I think it’s also great that you can feel a part of something and that you belong somewhere,” Gonzalez said.

Being new can sometimes come at a cost, as teachers often have to pay for their own supplies.

“I think, sometimes, teachers are waiting for that first paycheck too, you know, you’re moving, you’re getting settled, you’re trying to get into your classroom, and the paycheck doesn’t come right away,” Executive Director of the Sioux Fall Public Schools Education Foundation Allison Struck said.

“I started last week, setting up my classroom, and I noticed it needs some supplies,” Gonzalez said.

Thanks to the Public Schools Education Foundation, all new first-time, first year teachers have earned $200 to put toward anything they need for the school year.

“This is their first job out of college. There’s some upfront costs that they need to take care of, and so this is our way at the foundation to welcome them to the district and thank them for what they’re doing,” Struck said.

Gonzalez, who will be teaching 5th grade writing at Sonya Sotomayor Elementary, already has some ideas in mind.

“I will probably use the money to get books for the kids so they can read while they are working in Spanish,” Gonzalez said.

And give them the chance to share his excitement.

“I think it’s amazing that I have something that I can share with somebody and that’s the main reason for me to be teaching here,” Gonzalez said.

The sharing doesn’t stop there. In September, more new teachers will also receive this grant to help further their students’ education. The first day of school for the Sioux Falls School District is August 22nd.

For a calendar that shows when the first day of school is for schools all across the area. And, if you still have to go out and do your back to school shopping, we also have school supply lists so you know what you need to get.