SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) – So, what exactly will we see on Eclipse Day, April 8?

Shadows here on Earth will change during the partial eclipse phase, taking on the crescent shape of how the sun appears in the sky as the moon passes in front of the sun.

We will also notice conditions turning darker during the eclipse with the sun’s light being blocked—yes, in the middle of the afternoon—whether it is cloudy or not.

Looking back to the sky, if we are lucky and conditions are clear the afternoon of April 8th, the corona—the outer layer of the sun’s atmosphere—will become visible as the moon completely covers up the sun, known as ‘totality’.

Another phenomenon, known as “Baily’s Beads,” will be visible just before, and just after totality. This is when bits of light—that look like beads—shine through the moon’s rough surface here to earth.

The moon will then gradually move to uncover our view of the sun just after 4:30 p.m., and conditions will gradually start to brighten.

Once the moon is completely out of view allowing for full sunlight, the eclipse is complete.