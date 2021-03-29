KELOLAND Television will be airing several Easter services. See the schedule below. Most of these services will also be streamed here on KELOLAND.com. The video player will either be found below on this page or a link to another video page when we have more than one airing at the same time.
Good Friday
KELO – 2p Celebrate Church –
Easter Sunday
KELO – 10a Catholic Mass –
11a Celebrate –
12p Zion Lutheran –
KCLO – 9a Catholic Mass – Streamed Here
10a New Spring Church (Nexstar) – Not Streamed
UTV – 10:30a New Spring Church – Not Streamed
11a Celebrate
12p Zion Lutheran
1p First United Methodist
4p Worship at Bethany
CW – 10a Calvary Lutheran – Streamed Here