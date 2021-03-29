Easter Services

KELOLAND Television will be airing several Easter services. See the schedule below. Most of these services will also be streamed here on KELOLAND.com. The video player will either be found below on this page or a link to another video page when we have more than one airing at the same time.

Good Friday
                KELO – 2p Celebrate Church –

Easter Sunday
                KELO – 10a Catholic Mass –
                                11a Celebrate –
                                12p Zion Lutheran –

                KCLO – 9a Catholic Mass – Streamed Here
                              10a New Spring Church (Nexstar) – Not Streamed

                UTV – 10:30a New Spring Church – Not Streamed
                            11a Celebrate
                            12p Zion Lutheran
                            1p First United Methodist
                            4p Worship at Bethany

                CW – 10a Calvary Lutheran – Streamed Here

