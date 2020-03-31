On Monday, April 6, Life 96.5 and KELOLAND Media Group invite you to make a difference in someone’s day.

It’s called the Drive Thru Difference and it’s very easy to do.

1. Visit your favorite drive thru restaurant.

2. Place your order

3. When you are paying for your order, pay for the person’s order behind you!

4. Feel good! You made a difference.

And we’d like to hear about your experience. Call Life 96.5 at 338-4006 or leave a comment on this page. Or send a message to our Facebook page.

It’s the Drive Thru Difference, a great way to show kindness to someone you’ve never met. One day, one act of kindness, a difference to last a day, week, maybe even a lifetime.