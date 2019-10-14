It’s pumpkin carving time! Use your creative pumpkin carving skills to help the Great Plains Zoo celebrate Zoo Boo! Your pumpkin masterpiece could win you a 4 foot plush giraffe!

To Enter the Zoo Boo Pumpkin Carving Contest, bring your carved pumpkin to the Great Plains Zoo on Friday October 25th between 9-11am!

Pumpkins become property of the Zoo and will be displayed at Zoo Boo at the discretion of Zoo management. Entries will be judged on creativity, design and carving excellence by Zoo staff members. All decisions are final. Each pumpkin is considered a single entry, contestants may enter more than once.

For more information on Zoo Boo, click here to visit the Great Plains Zoo.