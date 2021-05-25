On June 17th KELOLAND Media Group will be collecting items for menstrual/hygiene and child trauma kits for the Children’s Inn, Women’s Day of Service and East River Legal Services. You can drop off the following items at KELOLAND studio located at 501 S Phillips Ave in Sioux Falls from 7AM to 1PM.

Items to be collected:

Menstrual/Hygiene Kit

• Tampons/Pads

• Chapstick/Deodorant

• Toothbrush/Toothpaste

• Shampoo/Conditioner

• Soap/Body Wash

Trauma Kit

• Stuffed animals/fidget toys

• Snacks/Juice box

• Coloring books/crayons

• Books

• Toothbrush/toothpaste