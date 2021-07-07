COVID-19 Cases: Weekly data

Starting with the week of July 5, the South Dakota Department of Health will report COVID-19 data weekly. KELOLAND News will continue to track the cases as reported. We’ve built this page using the numbers reported every Wednesday during 2021. Click here to review data from the start of the pandemic through July 2.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, “the Department does not report deaths until a certified death record has been filed. By law, a death record must be filed within 5 days of the date of death.” What we know about the patients Deaths Around The Region Across the U.S.