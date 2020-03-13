The Symptoms

Am I sick? South Dakota Department of Health Communications Director Derrick Haskins said people with concerns about COVID-19 symptoms should contact their doctor on the phone before going to a clinic or hospital. State officials have also set up a hotline at 800-997-2880.

“Please remember, not everyone with respiratory symptoms will or should be tested since influenza is also circulating,” Haskins said. “A patient’s travel history, exposure to a known case of COVID-19, and risk for severe infection will be considered by a healthcare provider before a test is ordered.