Noem signs State of Emergency order; Requests schools close throughout South Dakota next week
Closings & Delays
Baltic Lutheran Church Belle Fourche School District Boy Scout Troop 361 Sunneycrest United Methodist church Celebrate Community Church Dalesburg Lutheran Church East Nidaros Lutheran Church Elk Point-Jefferson School District First United Methodist Church Gloria Dei Lutheran Church McCook Central Meade Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church Stewarts School of Hairstyling Timber Lake School District Winner School District

The Symptoms

Am I sick? South Dakota Department of Health Communications Director Derrick Haskins said people with concerns about COVID-19 symptoms should contact their doctor on the phone before going to a clinic or hospital. State officials have also set up a hotline at 800-997-2880.

“Please remember, not everyone with respiratory symptoms will or should be tested since influenza is also circulating,” Haskins said. “A patient’s travel history, exposure to a known case of COVID-19, and risk for severe infection will be considered by a healthcare provider before a test is ordered.

Top Questions