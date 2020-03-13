Breaking News
Noem signs State of Emergency order; Requests schools close throughout South Dakota next week
Closings & Delays
Baltic Lutheran Church Belle Fourche School District Boy Scout Troop 361 Sunneycrest United Methodist church Celebrate Community Church Dalesburg Lutheran Church East Nidaros Lutheran Church Elk Point-Jefferson School District First United Methodist Church Gloria Dei Lutheran Church McCook Central Meade Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church Stewarts School of Hairstyling Timber Lake School District Winner School District

Prevention

How can I prevent getting it?

Should I get a mask?

If you’re well, don’t get a mask, said the CDC. The public health agency doesn’t recommend facemasks for protection from respiratory diseases when the person is healthy.

Those who are health workers or people taking care of someone in close settings are encouraged to wear masks. The CDC also says face masks should be used by people who show symptoms to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. 

Stocking up on supplies

The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 as a pandemic on March 11.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has a set of things to do before and during a pandemic.

Download PDF Preparedness Guide