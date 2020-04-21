COVID-19 locations

As new COVID-19 cases are confirmed, the South Dakota Department of Health releases information about public exposures at various locations across the state. Other businesses have been reporting cases of COVID-19 to the public. KELOLAND News has compiled a list of sites with COVID-19 positive cases.

The map below is the cumulative list of public exposure locations released by the South Dakota Department of Health. Find a list of articles about the most recent public exposure and confirmed cases below the map.