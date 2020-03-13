Breaking News
Noem signs State of Emergency order; Requests schools close throughout South Dakota next week
Closings & Delays
Baltic Lutheran Church Belle Fourche School District Boy Scout Troop 361 Sunneycrest United Methodist church Celebrate Community Church Dalesburg Lutheran Church East Nidaros Lutheran Church Elk Point-Jefferson School District First United Methodist Church Gloria Dei Lutheran Church McCook Central Meade Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church Stewarts School of Hairstyling Timber Lake School District Winner School District

COVID-19

On March 11, South Dakota confirmed its first cases of COVID-19, including one death. Since then, the number of cases have increased. There are also cases in Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska. The respiratory disease caused by a strain of the Coronavirus was first detected in China and has spread to more than 100 other countries, including the United States. The World Health Organization has officially declared COVID-19 as a pandemic.

The respiratory illness spreads easily, but global public health officials believe “with decisive, early action, we can slow down the virus and prevent infections. Among those who are infected, most will recover.”

In this KELOLAND.com Original Guide to Coronavirus, we look at the cases in KELOLAND and across the globe, how you can prepare, what treatment options are available, travel information and an in-depth history of the virus.

COVID-19 Cases

COVID-19 Symptoms

COVID-19 Prevention