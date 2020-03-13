On March 11, South Dakota confirmed its first cases of COVID-19, including one death. Since then, the number of cases have increased. There are also cases in Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska. The respiratory disease caused by a strain of the Coronavirus was first detected in China and has spread to more than 100 other countries, including the United States. The World Health Organization has officially declared COVID-19 as a pandemic.

The respiratory illness spreads easily, but global public health officials believe “with decisive, early action, we can slow down the virus and prevent infections. Among those who are infected, most will recover.”

In this KELOLAND.com Original Guide to Coronavirus, we look at the cases in KELOLAND and across the globe, how you can prepare, what treatment options are available, travel information and an in-depth history of the virus.