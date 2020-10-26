Coronavirus Information Center

COVID-19

COVID-19 Cases

COVID-19 Symptoms & Prevention

COVID-19 Prevention

Tap here for COVID-19 Updates

Faces of COVID-19 in South Dakota

COVID-19 is a virus that impacts different people in different ways. Some people are asymptomatic, while others describe it as just a cold. But some patients are now living with lasting consequences and the most serious cases end in death. KELOLAND News wants to share these patients’ stories to ensure they are more than just a number. We’re collecting stories from patients and loved ones left behind who want to alert others to the consequences of this coronavirus. If you are interested in sharing your story, please email your name, contact information and some details on your experience to uShare@keloland.com.

COVID-19 Patient Stories

More FacesofCOVID19
Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests


 