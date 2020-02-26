Coronavirus Mobile

Your Guide To

Coronavirus KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Coronavirus could soon be classified as a pandemic by the World Health Organization and in the United States, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has shifted the question from if to when. Now officially classified as COVID-19, the respiratory disease was first detected in China and has spread to 37 other countries, including the United States.

It has been known to cause severe illness, but it’s unclear the full extent. As of Feb. 26, the World Health Organization has reported 2,761 deaths.

In this KELOLAND.com Original Guide to Coronavirus, we look at the cases across the globe, the U.S. and in the region, how you can prepare, what treatment options are available, travel information and an in-depth history of the virus.

🔴 A look at the cases

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

How communities, schools and hospitals are responding: The City of Sioux Falls said its looking at this in the same way they responded to H1N1 in 2009, to Ebola in 2014 and then with our measles case in 2015. Avera Health says its hospitals are equipped for quarantines. Officials say at this time flu is a bigger concern in South Dakota. Sanford Health says “all patients are being screened for recent travel history and symptoms. If that screening indicates the potential for novel Coronavirus, the patient is isolated and staff members take the appropriate precautions.” The Sioux Falls School District is monitoring the situation and will communicate to parents and students in the coming days. (AP Photo/Josh Funk) What’s happening in Omaha? After the University of Nebraska Medical Center handled three patients with Ebola in 2014, the center is now home to the National Quarantine Unit and the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit. Transport is at Eppley Airfield, but there is no involvement with the main passenger terminal. As of 2/25/20, 14 Americans remain in one of the units.

😷 Preparation & Treatment

“It’s not so much a question of if this will happen anymore, but more really a question of when it will happen — and how many people in this country will have severe illness.” Dr. Nancy Messonnier, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

What could happen if it spreads in the U.S.?

The CDC now says the disease spreading through the U.S. is likely. A Harvard University scientist estimates 40-70 percent of people could be infected if it becomes a pandemic. The CDC has laid out a list of several scenarios:

More cases are likely to be identified in the coming days, including more cases in the United States.

It’s also likely that person-to-person spread will continue to occur, including in the United States.

Widespread transmission of COVID-19 in the United States would translate into large numbers of people needing medical care at the same time.

Schools, childcare centers, workplaces, and other places for mass gatherings may experience more absenteeism.

Public health and healthcare systems may become overloaded, with elevated rates of hospitalizations and deaths.

Other critical infrastructure, such as law enforcement, emergency medical services, and transportation industry may also be affected.

Health care providers and hospitals may be overwhelmed.

Is there a vaccine?

No. Not yet, anyway. Several government agencies, along with the private sector, are working on vaccinations, medications and even diagnostic tests. Right now, the focus would be medication to relieve symptoms and support vital organ function in severe cases.

How can I prevent getting it?

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Should I get a mask?

There is a mask shortage across the globe, even a South Dakota company has been stepping up to support getting masks to others who need it.

If you’re well, don’t get a mask, said the CDC. The public health agency doesn’t recommend facemasks for protection from respiratory diseases when the person is healthy.

Those who are health workers or people taking care of someone in close settings are encouraged to wear masks.

The CDC also says facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms to help prevent the spread of the disease to others.

Stocking up on supplies

The World Health Organization has not yet declared a pandemic, but said countries should be “in a phase of preparedness.”

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has a set of things to do before and during a pandemic.

Before a Pandemic

Store a two week supply of water and food.

Periodically check your regular prescription drugs to ensure a continuous supply in your home.

Have any nonprescription drugs and other health supplies on hand, including pain relievers, stomach remedies, cough and cold medicines, fluids with electrolytes, and vitamins.

Get copies and maintain electronic versions of health records from doctors, hospitals, pharmacies and other sources and store them, for personal reference. Get help accessing electronic health records.

Talk with family members and loved ones about how they would be cared for if they got sick, or what will be needed to care for them in your home.

During a Pandemic

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

with people who are sick. When you are sick, keep your distance from others to protect them from getting sick too.

from others to protect them from getting sick too. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing. It may prevent those around you from getting sick.

with a tissue when coughing or sneezing. It may prevent those around you from getting sick. Washing your hands often will help protect you from germs.

often will help protect you from germs. Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth .

. Practice other good health habits. Get plenty of sleep, be physically active, manage your stress, drink plenty of fluids, and eat nutritious food.

✈ Travel Alerts

The CDC has issued several travel alerts for U.S. Citizens:

Warning Level 3

Travelers should avoid all nonessential travel to China or South Korea.

In addition, the CDC recommends that all travelers reconsider cruise ship voyages to or within Asia.

Alert Level 2

Iran, Italy and Japan have experienced “sustained transmission” of Coronavirus. The CDC said older adults and those with chronic medical conditions should consider postponing nonessential travel.

Watch Level 1

Travelers to Hong Kong should practice the usual precautions, but the CDC doesn’t recommend canceling or postponing plans.

The agency is also monitoring Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

The U.S. State Department also has several travel alerts across the globe related to the outbreak.

🔬What is Caronavirus, how does it spread and its history

The World Health Organization put out a video explaining how the virus came about.

On Feb. 26, 2020, the WHO said for the first time since this virus began, the number of new cases outside of China was higher an in the country.

That has clearly been seen in South Korea where cases began to surge in mid-February.