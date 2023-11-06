It’s time to Explore KELOLAND! We’re inviting shoppers to explore Black Hills retailers this holiday season to find deals and a chance to win gift cards to one of the locations. Visit one of the participating stores from the list below to find and scan the QR code for the entry form and exclusive deals. Explore KELOLAND begins November 6th and ends December 24th!

List of participating Explore KELOLAND locations:

Annex – 675 Mountain View Road, Rapid City SD

Chubby Chipmunk – 420 Cliff St. Deadwood SD

Dakota West Designs – 2200 N Maple Ave. Uptown Mall, Rapid City SD

Elks Theatre – 512 6th St. Rapid City SD

Flowers by Leroy – 2016 W Main, Rapid City SD

Jewel Of The West – 208 Main St, Hill City SD

Karma Boutique – 529 Main Street, Rapid City SD

Knecht’s Home Center – 320 West Blvd, Rapid City SD

Madame Peacock’s – 638 Main St, Deadwood SD

Mitzi’s Books – 510 Main Street, Rapid City SD

Philly Teds – 502 Main St, Rapid City SD

Prairie Edge – 606 Main Street, Rapid City SD

Presidential Pawn – 629 St. Joseph Street, Rapid City SD

Red Wing Shoes – 922 Main St., Rapid City SD

Runner’s Shop – 41 E Omaha St. Rapid City SD

Staple and Spice – 601 Mt. Rushmore Rd. Rapid City SD

Star Spangled Batter – 2130 Jackson Blvd Ste 2, Rapid City SD

West River Whiskey – 644 Main St, Deadwood SD

Who’s Hobby – 715 Main Street, Rapid City SD