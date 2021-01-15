KELOLAND TV • 501 South Phillips Avenue • Sioux Falls, SD 57104

For Breaking News: 1.800.888.KELO (5356)

Phone: (605) 336.1100

Fax: (605) 334.3447

News Fax: (605) 336.0202

Please choose an appropriate category below so your message is sent to the proper department.

NEWS

Do you want to share your breaking news photos or video?

Do you want to share a press release?

Do you want to share your story idea or news tip?

Do you have a question about news content?

WEATHER

Do you have a weather question or want to report severe weather?

Do you want to share your severe weather photos or video?

SPORTS

Do you have a question or story idea for the Sports Director?

Do you want to share your sports photos or video?

WEBSITE

Can’t find a story on our website?

Do you have a question about our website?

Do you have an event you’d like to see on our calendar?



SALES

Need more information regarding the KELOLAND Employment site?

Do you need help posting a classified ad?

Having issues with the KELOLAND Automall?

Are you interested in advertising on KELOLAND TV or KELOLAND.com?

FCC PUBLIC INFORMATION

Do you have questions about the FCC Public File?

Do you have a concern with closed-captioning?

Children’s Programming (KELO, KDLO, KPLO, KCLO)

For assistance accessing our FCC online public files (KELO, KDLO, KPLO, KCLO)

PUBLIC FILE ASSISTANCE

For assistance accessing the public file, contact:

Mari Ossenfort

Phone: 605-357-5631

Email: chardie@KELOLAND.com

GENERAL

Are you having issues receiving a TV signal?

Are you having issues with the KELOLAND Automall?

Are you interested in a tour of KELOLAND TV?

Do you have a question about your favorite show?

Want to contact CBS Audience Services & Feedback?

MAKE A COMMERCIAL REQUEST TO USE OUR VIDEO

For commercial, paid licensing of news video content and archive searches (not private viewer requests), please send a detailed request to our commercial video licensing team.

