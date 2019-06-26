SF Habitat Young Professionals building ‘dream shed’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group of young professionals is hoping to make a difference in Sioux Falls by building what they’re calling a “dream shed.” Equipped with a TV, fireplace and more, the shed will be raffled off to benefit Habitat for Humanity Sioux Falls.

“It looks darn good,” Lauesen said.

It’s easy to see how proud Lillian Lauesen is of the work she and her new friends have put in on this 8×10 shed.

“Very proud. It’s amazing watching it go from a skeleton to this with the siding. It looks gorgeous,” Lauesen said.

The final build takes place this Saturday morning. It’s being put together by a new group called Sioux Falls Habitat Young Professionals. Right now, the group is made up of about 15 people but organizers hope it will grow.

“Eventually we want to get a lot bigger. We would love to, one day, sponsor an entire home for Habitat,” Thompson said.

In the meantime, volunteer Kristen Thompson is excited about raffling off this decked out backyard building soon.

“Its got cute little baskets for flowers. Its got a fridge, a fireplace, some seating area, a nice little table, some plants inside. It’s going to be a nice little go getter,” Thompson said.

Raffle tickets for the dream shed are $10 each. They will go on sale on July 4th at the Independence Day Parade and they’ll be on sale through September.

“Dream shed is what we decided to go with because it really is universal. It could be for a lady or could be for a man. Kind of a nice hangout area, maybe by the pool. Kind of something that you can stick in your backyard,” Thompson said.

If you’d like to help finish the shed, the final build is this Saturday from 9-2 at the Habitat Restore facility. The shed will be raffled off at the end of September.