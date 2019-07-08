Old WWE rivalry revived for a good cause

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An old rivalry from World Wrestling Entertainment is being revived for a good cause.

This Friday, Nick “U-Gene” Dinsmore and Jonathan Coachman are getting back in the ring to raise awareness for organ donation. The two are taking part in a Sioux Falls Street Fight in downtown hosted by Midwest All Pro Wrestling. Coachman’s father was recently gifted a new heart thanks to a donor. Dinsmore hopes a lot of people come out to support the effort.

“Here at Icon, we’re going to be right in the parking lot. We’re going to be outdoors. The past couple of years we’ve drawn over 500 people,” Dinsmore said.”

Belltime is at 6 on Friday night. A portion of the ticket sales will go to the St. Luke’s Foundation.