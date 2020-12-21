Inside KELOLAND: Avera Tradition of Caring in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Every year KELOLAND Media Group and Avera shine a light on local non-profit organizations that are making a difference in our communities. We recently announced 15 charities for our Avera Tradition of Caring in KELOLAND grants. Each charity has a unique mission. Together, they help people from all walks of life and people of all ages.

On this Inside KELOLAND, we to take a closer look at three of the recipients and find out how they’re making life better for people across KELOLAND.

OneHeart: A Place For Hope and Healing

Mitchell Area Safe House (605)996-4440

EMBE: Empowering You To Be

