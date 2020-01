The state has confirmed the first three flu-related deaths in South Dakota this season.

The health department says the deaths were reported in Deuel and Mellette counties

The patients were all aged 50 years and older.

To date, the state has confirmed more than 1,500 cases of the flu with 59 people being hospitalized.

Across the country, the CDC estimates there have been at least 9.7 million flu illnesses, 87,000 hospitalizations and 4,800 deaths from flu.