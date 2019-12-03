Open enrollment numbers for health coverage are down

There are still two weeks left for open enrollment for health coverage.

Nationwide, open enrollment numbers are down about 20%. One of the reasons for that may be because of people buying short term plans, which may be cheaper, but you may not be covered as much as you think. Avera Health plans is encouraging people to get the proper coverage they need.

“We encourage people to go out and review your coverage that you currently have today, the premiums that are associated with those coverage’s that you have today, and also review and check to see if you’re eligible for tax credits that could help those premiums go further in 2020,” Avera Vice President of Sales, Jordan Anderson said.

Open enrollment ends December 15. If you have questions or would like to review your coverage options, click here.