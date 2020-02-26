What we know about the new coronavirus

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Cases for the new coronavirus are still rising. According to the website tracking cases made by John Hopkins University of Engineering, there are 81,245 confirmed cases throughout the world with 57 cases in the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website says symptoms can be severe to mild and resemble a cold.

The CDC also predicts the main spread of the virus is person to person contact. This means if you are in close proximity to someone (about 6 feet) with the disease you could contract it. You could also develop the virus by having the respiratory droplets of an infected person land on you.

