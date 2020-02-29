Washington state officials say person dies from coronavirus

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

WASHINGTON STATE (AP) — Officials in Washington state say a person has died of COVID-19, the first such death in the United States. The new virus is a member of the coronavirus family and is a close cousin to the SARS and MERS viruses that have caused outbreaks in the past.  It can cause fever, coughing, wheezing and pneumonia. Health officials think it spreads mainly from droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how the flu spreads. The outbreak began in China but has infected tens of thousands of people in more than three dozen countries, with the vast majority in mainland China.  

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss