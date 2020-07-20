Wedding Quiz Giveaway!

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Coronavirus
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Your Local Election Headquarters
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Diverse faith leaders gather in unity at prayer event
Video
Top Stories
Masks to be required when necessary at Sioux Falls Christian
Video
A teacher’s fight with cancer leads him to say goodbye to the classroom
Video
Inside KELOLAND: Back to school plans & South Dakota Sweet Miracles
Video
Union Gospel Mission asking for jean donations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
SportsZone
Scoreboard
South Dakota All Star
NFL Draft
Signing Day
The KELO Cup
Top Stories
Play ball? Experts send mixed signals on MLB 60-game season
Top Stories
Tea crosses paths with Worthington for a spot in the Summer Shutdown Tournament championship
Top Stories
MLB’s testing sweep brings some success but optics are issue
I-90 Speedway’s second season back a stark contrast to first
Video
Tea scores early and earns 10-0 win over Hamlin
Video
Tea and Hamlin meet in the KELOLAND Game of the Day
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
KELOLAND.com Original
Top Stories
Tea crosses paths with Worthington for a spot in the Summer Shutdown Tournament championship
Top Stories
First@4: COVID-19 case count; Mass testing in Minn.; Return to learning plans
Video
Top Stories
Pandemic planning in KELOLAND schools
Video
Tea scores early and earns 10-0 win over Hamlin
Video
State parks attracting visitors and their money during COVID-19
Mass testing completed in Tyler, MN; SD DOH comments on testing approach
Video
Community
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
Friday Refrain: Musical guest Josh Chicoine
Video
Top Stories
Encore Childcare Center: Your kids will want to go again and again
Video
Top Stories
Intek Cleaning and Restoration offering services to protect you and your family
Video
Vance Thompson Vision patient experience: LASIK vision correction
Video
Spilling the tea: Glasses trends and World Emoji Day!
Video
Levitt in Your Living Room featuring Ryan McMullan
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Work For Us
Online Services
Terms of Use
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Wedding Quiz Giveaway!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
A teacher’s fight with cancer leads him to say goodbye to the classroom
Video
Back-to-school plans in S.D. awash with worry over safety of children, teachers and staff
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 44 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 118; Active cases at 836
Washington High School teacher says goodbye to his classroom
Video
Banks ask customers to bring in coins to help with national shortage
Video
Don't Miss!
Back To School Resources
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Lund At Large
KELOLAND On The Road
Emily’s Hope
KELOLAND Investigates
More Don't Miss
Enter the Wedding Quiz Giveaway!
Win Sanford International Tickets!
Enter a Teacher for the Teacher Appreciation Contest!
More Contests