TV Sweepstakes

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
WATCH NOW
Replay of Midday News
Sign Up
WATCH NOW
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Capitol News Bureau
KELOLAND.com Originals
Agriculture
Automotive News
Coronavirus
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
MMIP in South Dakota
Politics from The Hill
National & World News
Positively KELOLAND
Press Releases
South Dakota Legislative Session
South Dakota Marijuana
Your Local Election Headquarters
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Duehr first South Dakotan to score goal in NHL
Valley Springs farm family receives ag recognition
Video
Flashback Friday: Shipbuilding in South Dakota
Video
52-year-old dies in Hanson County rollover crash
Video
Weather
KELOLAND Weather Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Drought
Sports
SportsZone
Scoreboard
The KELO Cup
SDSU Jackrabbits
USD Coyotes
Top Stories
Duehr first South Dakotan to score goal in NHL
Top Stories
USD men to host SDSU on Saturday
Video
Top Stories
Washington, Lincoln, SFC girls win on Thursday
Video
Thursday Scoreboard – January 12
Third period surge sends Wild past Islanders
Huset’s Speedway spending the winter making upgrades
Video
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
KELOLAND WeatherNow
Program Schedule
CBS News Live Feed
KELOXTRA
CW of the Black Hills
KELOLAND Living
Arts & Crafts Show
Book Club
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Business Beat
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Be Our Guest
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Be On The Show
Our Team
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
KELOLAND Living Newsletter
Top Stories
Reliabank Business Beat: Volunteers of America, Dakotas
Video
Top Stories
Opera students singing their way to success
Video
DIY bird seed ornaments to feed birds in the winter
Video
Cold weather casseroles: Raw vegan mac & cheese
Video
Aquarium maintenance tips for beginners
Video
Employment
Automall
Community
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Events Calendar
Gas Prices
KELOLAND Pets
Obituaries
Remarkable Women
Tradition Of Caring
Lottery
Horoscopes
About
Contact Us
uShare
Our History
Our People
Captain 11
KELOLAND Careers
Regional News Partners
Sign Up For Newsletters
Advertise With Us
Online Services
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
TV Sweepstakes
no iframe support!
See Full Weather Forecast
Trending Stories
Pork snow? Artificial snow in Sioux Falls
Taking a look at the next round of moisture
Officials: Not enough nurses to care for SD veterans
A new start for Cheyenne Crossing
Man-made snow; Limit on repeat ballot measures
Don't Miss!
Win Tickets to see Alabama!
Win Suite Tickets to Toughest Monster Trucks!
KELOLAND Pro Football Challenge
Your Guide To Coronavirus
KELOLAND Investigates
View All Don't Miss