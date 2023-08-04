Explore KELOLAND

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Sign Up
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Capitol News Bureau
KELOLAND.com Originals
Agriculture
Automotive News
Coronavirus
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Inside KELOLAND
Politics from The Hill
National & World News
Positively KELOLAND
Press Releases
Sturgis Rally
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Splashing and learning at the Washington Pavilion
Top Stories
Car thief suspect now linked to 10 stolen cars
SD Legion responds to Mitchell baseball allegations
Video
65-year-old motorcyclist dies after crash near Custer
Video
Man accused of trying to give weed to teens
Video
Weather
KELOLAND Weather Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Drought
Sports
SportsZone
Scoreboard
The KELO Cup
SDSU Jackrabbits
USD Coyotes
Top Stories
Sioux Falls looks towards depth in battle against …
Video
Top Stories
Taylor, Jeffers, Gray lead Twins to win over Cardinals
Top Stories
Tabor, Dell Rapids advance to second round
Video
Dell Rapids claims fourth legion state championship
Video
Class ‘B’ amateur state tournament begins
Video
KELOLAND hosts first of two HS football media days
Video
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
NFL Schedule
KELOLAND WeatherNow
Program Schedule
CBS News Live Feed
KELOXTRA
CW of the Black Hills
KELOLAND Living
Arts & Crafts Show
Book Club
Host Chat
Across The Table
Business Beat
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Be Our Guest
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Be On The Show
Our Team
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
KELOLAND Living Newsletter
Top Stories
Quick and painless LASIK at Vance Thompson Vision
Video
Top Stories
Fun crafting at Folk Fest
Video
Now showing in KELOLAND: Movies to watch
Video
Levitt at the Falls weekend preview
Video
A ‘Hoppy’ start to Mitchell’s new job
Video
Employment
Automall
Community
Back To School
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Events Calendar
Gas Prices
KELOLAND Pets
KELOLAND Trips
MMIP in South Dakota
Obituaries
Remarkable Women
Tradition Of Caring
Lottery
Horoscopes
About
Contact Us
uShare
70th Anniversary
Our History
Our People
Captain 11
KELOLAND Careers
Regional News Partners
Sign Up For Newsletters
Advertise With Us
Online Services
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
Explore KELOLAND