Beating the heat at Leif Ericson Day Camp

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer is halfway over at Leif Ericson Day Camp in Sioux Falls. Despite the heat, kids are having a great time in the outdoors and many will even show up on the Fourth of July.

11-year-old Tyson Thornberry is part of a group of new campers this week and he’s already getting down and dirty.

“I am feeding the chickens and giving them water and I decided that I might want to pet the chicken because the chickens are being really nice this morning,” Thornberry said.

All that hard work can make a kid thirsty, especially in the heat.

Matt Holsen: Are you drinking a lot of water?

Thornberry: Yes. Also, we have a lot of shade here because of all the trees.

On top of shade, Leif Ericson staff member Annika Hindbjorgen says the facility has plenty of water features as well.

“It’s been warm but we’ve been keeping the kids cool with lots of fun activities. We’ve got a big water park with the water slide. We actually have the fire truck come out here and they spray down our kids, which is a really great time. We make sure that we’re really hydrating the kids,” Hindbjorgen said.

The fun won’t fizzle out this Thursday for the Fourth of July either.

“Kids are pumped, not only because they’re at camp but also it’s the Fourth of July. They come rolling in wearing red, white and blue mohawks. They’ve got their whole gear on. Then we go to chapel in the mornings and say the Pledge of Allegiance and God bless America. Whatever we want to do. We have a lot of fun on the Fourth of July” Hindbjorgen said.

There are still five weeks left of camp this summer.