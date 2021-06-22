PREVIEW: Who pulled the trigger? A shooting in a small town

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tonight, we’ll bring you our final report from our June series KELOLAND Investigates: Cold Cases.

The year was 2002, and 18-year-old Dana Adamson had been married for 10 months to the former Centerville Police Chief, Rayne Adamson.

The relationship hadn’t been going well. Dana’s sister has witnessed signs of abuse, and investigators in the case say it was an issue.

“With the domestic violence in the home, somebody is really going to get hurt, somewhere down the line,” Retired Turner County Sheriff Byron Nogelmeier

Dana was fatally hurt by Rayne Adamson’s former duty weapon. But who pulled the trigger?

To this day, investigators say they don’t have a final answer.

Don’t miss our cold case investigation into the shooting death of Dana Adamson, tonight at 10 p.m. CT on KELOLAND News.

If you missed the Cold Case Special Monday night, click the link below: