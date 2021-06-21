PREVIEW: Looking for Larissa Lonehill

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — All month KELOLAND News has been shining new light on South Dakota cold cases. They’ve included unsolved deaths and disappearances.

Including the disappearance of Larissa Lonehill– a young mother from Manderson.

“She’s just really a caring person and just a funny person. Everybody knew her, I just miss her smile, you can’t forget that smile,” Lisa Lonehill, mother of Larissa Lone hill, said.

Larissa disappeared in 2016, after being dropped off at a party in Rapid City. With few clues, investigators decided to try something they’ve never done before.

Rather than offer a reward for information leading to a conviction, police are offering a $5,000 reward for information that helps them find Larissa’s body.

Monday at 8 p.m. CT, we will take a closer look at more than a dozen area cold cases, including the disappearances of Serenity Dennard, Ellabeth Lodermeier and the unsolved shooting of Dana Adamson.