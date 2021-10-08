Pennington County cold case suspect’s next court appearance scheduled for January

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Another recently solved cold case is also making its way through the courts.

In July, Pennington County authorities arrested Richard Schmitz. He’s accused of murdering Meshell Will.
The 38-year-old woman had lived in Custer for about 6-months when she disappeared in August of 2013.
A week later, someone discovered her body south of Keystone.

Schmitz had been a person of interest in the case but wasn’t arrested until this year.

He is currently in the Pennington County Jail and is scheduled to be back in court for a status hearing in January.

