Holding out hope for Serenity Dennard

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — At any given time there are 65 to 90 missing kids in South Dakota.

One of those children is Serenity Dennard.

Submitted photo

KaSandra Dennard remembers her daughter as a smart little girl with a big personality and an unforgettable laugh.

“Very bubbly, blonde hair blue eyes, beautiful, she comes in the room and Serenity’s here! And you just know she’s there, she makes her presence known,” Dennard said.

But Serenity’s family hasn’t seen her smile or heard her laugh in more than two years.

On a cold February day in 2019, 9-year old Serenity walked away from the Black Hills Children’s Home Society. No one knew where she was going or how far she would get, and in the days and months that followed, searchers from around the country put in long hours trying to find any clues that could lead them to the missing girl.

It’s the most expansive search in South Dakota history, certainly in our agency, in our county. Captain Tony Harrison, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office

As searchers scoured the Black Hills, investigators followed up on hundreds of leads, conducted search warrants and did hundreds of interviews, but they didn’t find Serenity. Today, more than two years after Serenity was last seen, the search is suspended, but tips keep coming in.

“We get information I’d say once or twice a month,” says Harrison. “We assign the investigator who is working the case right now, she tracks those tips down and works a lot with the FBI. Sometimes we get tips from other areas, other states.”



Submitted photo

Submitted photo



The Dennard family is holding out hope that one of those tips will lead to a phone call saying someone has found Serenity.