KELOLAND Television will be airing several Christmas services on December 24th and 25th. See the schedule below. These services will also be streamed here on KELOLAND.com. The video players will be found below on this page beginning Christmas Eve. Services airing in Rapid City (KCLO) please click on this link to watch. https://www.keloland.com/watch-live/live-coverage/

Christmas Eve services:

2PM CT – United Methodist

3PM CT – Eastside Lutheran

4PM CT – Celebrate Community Church

In Rapid City (KCLO Only)

2PM MT – United Methodist

3PM MT – Eastside Lutheran

10:35PM MT – Calvary Lutheran Christmas Day

2PM CT – Zion Lutheran Church

3PM CT – New Spring Church

4PM CT – United Methodist Brookings

In Rapid City (KCLO Only)

2PM MT – New Spring Church

3PM MT – Calvary Lutheran