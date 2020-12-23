KELOLAND Television will be airing several Christmas services on December 24th and 25th. See the schedule below. These services will also be streamed here on KELOLAND.com. The video players will be found below on this page beginning Christmas Eve. Services airing in Rapid City (KCLO) please click on this link to watch. https://www.keloland.com/watch-live/live-coverage/
Christmas Eve services:
2PM CT – United Methodist
3PM CT – Eastside Lutheran
4PM CT – Celebrate Community Church
In Rapid City (KCLO Only)
2PM MT – United Methodist
3PM MT – Eastside Lutheran
10:35PM MT – Calvary Lutheran
Christmas Day
2PM CT – Zion Lutheran Church
3PM CT – New Spring Church
4PM CT – United Methodist Brookings
In Rapid City (KCLO Only)
2PM MT – New Spring Church
3PM MT – Calvary Lutheran