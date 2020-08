Come to the KELOLAND Career Expo in Rapid City on August 18th 2020 from 11am-4pm. Meet with area employeers to find your next job or new career!

Employer List:

Pete Lein and Sons

Modern Woodsmen

Behavior Management Systems

Oglala Lakota School

Avera

Renewal by Anderson

SD Department of Labor

Farm Bureau

Liv Hospitality

Sanford Health

Compass One Healthcare

National Mutual Benefit

Riddles Jewelry

Taco Bell

Black Hills Truck and Trailer

McDonald’s

Experience Works

Omnitech

Wendy’s

Walmart

Texas Roadhouse

VIKOR

More details at https://rapidcity.keloemployment.com/!