Captain 11

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
LIVE NOW
Watch KELOLAND News First@4
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Capitol News Bureau
KELOLAND.com Originals
Agriculture
Automotive News
Coronavirus
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
MMIP in South Dakota
Politics from The Hill
National & World News
Positively KELOLAND
Press Releases
South Dakota Marijuana
Your Local Election Headquarters
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
ATM theft results in federal charges for Texas men
3 men charged in 2021 murder
Noems to host trick or treaters on Oct. 31
Washington Pavilion to open planetarium in 2023
Weather
KELOLAND Weather Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Drought
Sports
SportsZone
Scoreboard
Viewer’s Choice Poll
The KELO Cup
SDSU Jackrabbits
USD Coyotes
Sanford International
Top Stories
SportsZone Saturday – October 29
Live
Top Stories
Watch: Jefferson, Lincoln claim quarterfinal wins
Video
Top Stories
KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week – Oct. 20-26
Video
Russell Wilson will start for Broncos against Jags …
KELOLAND SportsZone – October 27
Video
Powerhouse Plays – October 27
Video
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
KELOLAND WeatherNow
Program Schedule
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOXTRA
CW of the Black Hills
KELOLAND Living
Arts & Crafts Show
Book Club
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Business Beat
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Be Our Guest
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Be On The Show
Our Team
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
KELOLAND Living Newsletter
Top Stories
How to stay warm on winter adventures with Scheels
Video
Top Stories
Reliabank Business Beat: McCrossan Boys Ranch
Video
Winter accidents ahead: Hill Side Body is here to …
Video
Wonder Woman and Cat Woman Halloween makeup
Video
Read for the Record: ‘Nigel and the Moon’
Video
Employment
Automall
Community
Back To School
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Events Calendar
Gas Prices
KELOLAND Pets
Obituaries
Remarkable Women
Tradition Of Caring
Lottery
Horoscopes
About
Contact Us
uShare
Our History
Our People
KELOLAND Careers
Regional News Partners
Sign Up For Newsletters
Advertise With Us
Online Services
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
Captain 11