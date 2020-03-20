Business Listings

With KELOLAND businesses limiting or closing due to COVID-19, the drive behind supporting our community is more important now than ever. Our friends, family and colleagues are the ones affected by these unprecedented times. We know it is important to support our local businesses. With that in mind, below is a listing of businesses affected by the pandemic that have altered services or hours. Support our community! Support our Local Businesses (If your business is not listed, complete the form at the bottom of this page.)