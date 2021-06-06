Sunday Boredom Busters: June 6th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Beat the weekend heat with a cool dip in the pool. Most of the City of Sioux Falls outdoor pools and aquatic centers are open for the season. They include Drake Springs, Laurel Oak, Pioneer Spray Pool and Terrace Park. Admission is $5 for children and seniors, $6 for adults, free for kids under 2. Open swimming is from 1-5 p.m. and 6:30 to 8 p.m.

South Dakota’s largest water park is open for business. Wild Water West, west of Sioux Falls, on 466th Avenue, is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Enjoy live music and South Dakota wines during Sangria Sunday at Strawbale Winery in Renner, SD. Gates open at noon. Music by Boston Steve begins at 1 p.m. Admission is $5 a person or $10 a carload. Purchase food at the Kebab King food truck.

Celebrate 20 years of the Siouxland Renaissance Festival. Gates open at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds at 10 a.m. Activities include jousting, juggling and storytelling. Admission is $15 for adults, $6 for children and seniors.

Buffalo Days in Luverne, MN wrap up with a pulled pork sandwich feed from noon to 3 p.m. and golf cart tours of the loop from noon to 4 p.m.

Wheel Jam at the South Dakota State Fairgrounds in Huron includes a bike show and car show from noon to 4 p.m., a kids bike parade at 1 p.m. and a kids pedal pull at 1:30 p.m.

The South Dakota Artisan Fair by Midwest Handmade features shopping for hand-crafted items, plus children’s games, concessions and prizes. The artisan fair is taking place at the Best Western Plus Ramkota Exhibit Hall in Sioux Falls from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

Check out the 62 new sculptures installed in downtown Sioux Falls as part of SculptureWalk 2021. You can vote for your favorite piece by filling out a form at ballot boxes located throughout downtown.

Films playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Tater Tot & Patton, NR, plus Alien and Aliens, both rated R.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Spirit Untamed, rated PG and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, rated R.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the Houston Apollos. First pitch at Sioux Falls Stadium is at 2:05 p.m.

Enjoy a night of racing at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, SD. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Hot laps are at 7:30 p.m. Races start at 8:15 p.m. Tickets are $18, $10 for students, free for children 12 and under.