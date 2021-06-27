Sunday Boredom Busters: June 27th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Granite City in Sioux Falls has Pride on the menu with a Rainbow Brunch. Come dressed in your favorite color and receive 10-percent off your brunch bill from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There are also $5 drink specials.

The Sioux Falls Home Expo wraps up today at the Sioux Falls Arena. You can meet with professionals to help you with your next big home project from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The South Dakota Peach Festival features peaches straight from the orchards of Georgia . The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the old VFW building at South Minnesota Avenue and I-229.

The Sioux Area 4-H Rodeo at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds includes a cowboy church service at 8 a.m. The Rodeo kicks-off with a grand entry at 10 a.m.

Sangria Sunday at Strawbale Winery in Renner, SD features live music by Lance Spears. Gates open at noon. The music plays from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $5 a person or $10 a carload.

Dan Mahar is the featured performer for today’s Summer Concert Series at Good Earth State Park. The music starts at 4 p.m. The concert is free, but a park entrance license is required if you’re driving.

Wilde Prairie Winery in Brandon, SD is hosting Sunday in the Vineyard. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for an afternoon of wine, beer and live music with Billy Lurken from 2-5 p.m.

Films playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include I Really Get Into It, Hairspray and Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story.

New in theaters this weekend, F9 The Fast Saga, rated PG-13.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the Gary SouthShore RailCats at Sioux Falls Stadium. First pitch is at 2:05 p.m.