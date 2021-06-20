Sunday Boredom Busters: June 20th

boredom busters

by:

Posted: / Updated:
11boredombusters_225184530621

BRANDON, SD (KELO) — The Summer Meltdown BBQ & Raffle is a fundraiser for the Brandon Valley Hockey Association. Gates open at 2 p.m. at McHardy Park in Brandon. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids with all-you-can-eat-BBQ and bounce houses included with admission. A $10-thousand cash prize raffle drawing takes place at 6 p.m.

The Longest Day Car Show is a showcase of unique cars, trucks motorcycles and ATV’s, all to support the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. The car show will be at 6 p.m. at Touchmark at All-Saints in Sioux Falls. The event will also include live music, food trucks, and a silent auction. COVID precautions will be in place. Admission is free.

VFW Post 628 is serving an all-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance in Sioux Falls. The cost is $6 for adults, $2 for children.

Sangria Sunday at Strawbale Winery in Renner, SD features live music by Billy Lurken. Gates open at noon. The music plays from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $5 a person or $10 a carload.

The Hegg Brothers are the featured performer for today’s Summer Concert Series at Good Earth State Park. The music starts at 4 p.m. The concert is free, but a park entrance license is required if you’re driving.

Wilde Prairie Winery in Brandon, SD is hosting Sunday in the Vineyard. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for an afternoon of wine, beer and live music with Elisabeth Hunstad from 2-5 p.m.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks at Sioux Falls Stadium. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.

Films playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Field of Dreams and Father of the Bride, both rated PG plus 8 Mile, rated R.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include 12 Mighty Orphans, rated PG-13 plus The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard and The Sparks Brothers, both rated R.

Enjoy a night of racing at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, SD. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Hot laps are at 7:30 p.m. Races start at 8:15 p.m. Tickets are $18, $10 for students, free for children 12 and under.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 