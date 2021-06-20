Sunday Boredom Busters: June 20th

BRANDON, SD (KELO) — The Summer Meltdown BBQ & Raffle is a fundraiser for the Brandon Valley Hockey Association. Gates open at 2 p.m. at McHardy Park in Brandon. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids with all-you-can-eat-BBQ and bounce houses included with admission. A $10-thousand cash prize raffle drawing takes place at 6 p.m.

The Longest Day Car Show is a showcase of unique cars, trucks motorcycles and ATV’s, all to support the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. The car show will be at 6 p.m. at Touchmark at All-Saints in Sioux Falls. The event will also include live music, food trucks, and a silent auction. COVID precautions will be in place. Admission is free.

VFW Post 628 is serving an all-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance in Sioux Falls. The cost is $6 for adults, $2 for children.

Sangria Sunday at Strawbale Winery in Renner, SD features live music by Billy Lurken. Gates open at noon. The music plays from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $5 a person or $10 a carload.

The Hegg Brothers are the featured performer for today’s Summer Concert Series at Good Earth State Park. The music starts at 4 p.m. The concert is free, but a park entrance license is required if you’re driving.

Wilde Prairie Winery in Brandon, SD is hosting Sunday in the Vineyard. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for an afternoon of wine, beer and live music with Elisabeth Hunstad from 2-5 p.m.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks at Sioux Falls Stadium. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.

Films playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Field of Dreams and Father of the Bride, both rated PG plus 8 Mile, rated R.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include 12 Mighty Orphans, rated PG-13 plus The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard and The Sparks Brothers, both rated R.

Enjoy a night of racing at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, SD. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Hot laps are at 7:30 p.m. Races start at 8:15 p.m. Tickets are $18, $10 for students, free for children 12 and under.