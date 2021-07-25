Sunday Boredom Busters: July 25th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The traveling exhibit, “A Call to Honor: The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Replica,” is on display today at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. The free exhibit goes from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and includes a concert by the Sioux Falls Municipal Band at 3 p.m. Visitors can learn the history behind the replica’s creation and what it represents.

You can enjoy more free music from the Sioux Falls Municipal Band later during an 8 p.m. concert at the Terrace Park band shell.

Christmas in July is the theme of this evening’s Sioux Falls Sunfish baseball game against the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs. First pitch is at 6:35 at Karras Park in Sioux Falls. Tickets start at $8. Money raised will purchase Christmas gifts for children and adults at LifeScape.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the Lincoln Saltdogs at Sioux Falls Stadium. First pitch is at 2:05 p.m.

The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters display their basketball talents on the court of the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls. Game time is at 3 p.m. Tickets start at $20.

Lance Spears is the featured performers during Sangria Sunday at Strawbale Winery in Renner, SD. Gates open at noon. The music starts at 1 p.m. Admission is $5 a person or $10 a carload.

Wilde Prairie Winery in Brandon, SD is hosting Sunday in the Vineyard. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for an afternoon of wine, beer and live music with the Vermillion Brothers from 2-5 p.m.

Commonground performs during the Summer Concert Series at Good Earth State Park, southeast of Sioux Falls. The performance is at 4 p.m. The concert is free, but a park entrance license is required.

Embrace Church is hosting a Summer Party at the Levitt Shell. Activities begin with an outdoor worship at 10 a.m. followed by kids games, music, a visit from the ZooMobile, and root beer floats.

Liberty Tax on East 10th Street in Sioux Falls is hosting a Christmas in July Roadside Party that includes games, bounce houses and food trucks from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wrist bands to the bounce houses are $7 with all proceeds going to the Jaycee’s Holiday Gifts for Kids program.

The Laura Ingalls Wilder Pageant in De Smet, SD is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a special production called Prairie Patchwork. The performance is at 8 p.m. at the Ingalls Homestead. Tickets are $15, $10 for children, free for ages 5 and under.

The Sioux Falls Hot Wheels & All Diecast Show features 48 tables of collectibles at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. The hours are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Films playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Stop Making Sense, American Graffiti and Chariots of Fire, all rated PG.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins and Old, both rated PG-13 and Joe Bell, rated R.