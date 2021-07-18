Sunday Boredom Busters: July 18th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Danish Days wrap up today in Viborg, SD. Activities include a community worship at 9:30 a.m., a bean bag toss at 1 p.m., family fun night featuring Mr. Twister, face painting and water inflatables starting at 6 p.m. The evening wraps up with fireworks at 10 p.m.

American Legion Post 15 is serving a pancake and scrambled egg breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance in Sioux Falls. The Legion Auxiliary is also hosting a bake sale.

The Center for Western Studies at Augustana University is throwing a Summer Arts Celebration at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Sioux Falls. You can check out works by local and regional artists from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Laura Ingalls Wilder Pageant in De Smet, SD is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a special production called Prairie Patchwork. The performance is at 8 p.m. at the Ingalls Homestead. Tickets are $15, $10 for children, free for ages 5 and under.

Keven & Rick are the featured performers during Sangria Sunday at Strawbale Winery in Renner, SD. Gates open at noon. The music starts at 1 p.m. Admission is $5 a person or $10 a carload.

Wilde Prairie Winery in Brandon, SD is hosting Sunday in the Vineyard. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for an afternoon of wine, beer and live music with Geoff Gunderson from 2-5 p.m.

Enjoy eclectic Americana music at Good Earth State Park’s Summer Concert Series. The performance is at 4 p.m. The concert is free, but a park entrance license is required.

The Granite Threshing Bee, in Granite, IA includes demonstrations at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and a parade at 1 p.m. Admission is free.

The Sioux Empire Wedding Showcase offers future brides and grooms the opportunity to meet with top wedding professionals at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. The showcase runs from noon to 3 p.m. and include chances of winning thousands of dollars in gift certificates and prizes. Admission is $10.

Films playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Jazz on a Summer’s Day and Mamma Mia!

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Space Jam: A New Legacy, rated PG, Escape Room: Tournament of Champions, rated PG-13 and Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, rated R.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the Lincoln Saltdogs at Sioux Falls Stadium. First pitch is at 2:05 p.m.

It’s Hall of Fame Night at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, SD. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Hot laps are at 7:30 p.m. Races start at 8:15 p.m. Tickets are $18, $10 for students, free for children 12 and under.