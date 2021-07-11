Sunday Boredom Busters: July 11th

BROOKINGS, SD (KELO) — The Brookings Summer Arts Festival wraps up its 50th anniversary celebration. More than 200 artists from across the country are sharing their handcrafted works in Pioneer Park. The festival also includes a children’s area and entertainment in the park band shell and side stages. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

The Laura Ingalls Wilder Pageant in De Smet, SD is also celebrating its 50th anniversary with a special production called Prairie Patchwork. The performance is at 8 p.m. at the Ingalls Homestead. Tickets are $15, $10 for children, free for ages 5 and under.

Wagon Wheel features Darius Rucker with special guests Gary Allan and Morgan Evans at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Gates open at 5 p.m. The music starts at 6 p.m.

Hot Harley Nights wrap up today in Sioux Falls with the Rhett Rotten Wall of Death at J & L Harley Davidson. Hot Harley Nights is a fundraiser for Make A Wish South Dakota.

The Sioux Falls Jazz & Blues Society presents Tab Benoit. The performance is at 8 p.m. at The District.

The Sioux Falls Municipal Band performs a free concert at the McKennan Park bandshell. The band will play “40’s Gems,” starting at 3 p.m.

Mogen’s Heroes performs at Good Earth State Park’s Summer Concert Series. The performance is at 4 p.m. The concert is free, but a park entrance license is required.

Patchouli is the featured performer during Sangria Sunday at Strawbale Winery in Renner, SD. Gates open at noon. The music starts at 1 p.m. Admission is $5 a person or $10 a carload.

Wilde Prairie Winery in Brandon, SD is hosting Sunday in the Vineyard. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for an afternoon of wine, beer and live music with Billy Lurken from 2-5 p.m.

It’s the final day of competition of a long-coursed swim meet hosted by the Sioux Falls Swim Team. Preliminaries start at 8:15 a.m. at the Midco Aquatic Center.

Finals are at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free.

The Granite Threshing Bee, in Granite, IA includes demonstrations at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and a parade at 1 p.m. Admission is free.

Movies playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Selena and Sing, both rated PG and Mean Girls, rated PG-13.

New in theaters this week, Black Widow, rated PG-13.

The Canaries baseball team takes on the Chicago Dogs. First pitch at Sioux Falls Stadium is at 2:05 p.m.

Enjoy a night of racing at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, SD. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Hot laps are at 7:30 p.m. Races start at 8:15 p.m. Tickets are $18, $10 for students, free for children 12 and under.