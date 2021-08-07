Sunday Boredom Busters: August 8th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) It’s day-three of the Sioux Empire Fair at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Fair hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is $10, $5 for children, free for children 5 and under. Carnival rides in the midway start at noon. Hairball with the Ron Keel Band are the featured grandstand performers at 8 p.m. The concert is free with a paid fair admission.

Concerts taking place at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally today include Kid Rock, Reverend Horton Heat, Colt Ford and Chancey Williams.

Performers at the Sioux River Folk Festival at Newton Hills State Park near Canton include Wake Up Saved at 11 a.m., Quartet Davis at noon followed by The Dead Horses at 1 p.m. Admission is $10.

Blue Sky Music Machine takes the stage for Sangria Sunday at Strawbale Winery in Renner, SD. Gates open at noon. The music starts at 1 p.m. Admission is $5 a person or $10 a carload.

Wilde Prairie Winery in Brandon, SD is hosting Sunday in the Vineyard. Enjoy an afternoon of wine, beer and music by Billy Lurken from 2-5 p.m.

The Sioux Falls Municipal Band performs two free concerts today. The first is at 3 p.m. at Trail Ridge Senior Living Community. That’s followed by a Grand Finale concert at 8 p.m. at Terrace Park band shell.

The CAF Air Power History Tour is making a stop at Sioux Falls Regional Airport. You can check out vintage World War II era planes including the B-29 and B-24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $20, $10 for children, free for ages 10 and under.

Riverside Park Days in Flandreau, SD include a community church service at 10:30 a.m., a cruise-in car show at noon and a concert by the Flandreau City Band at 1 p.m.

The Heartland Country Corn Maze, on Highway 11 east of Harrisburg, is open for another season. Visitors are invited to find their way through an eleven-acre maze in the design of a lion. Today’s hours are from noon to 5 p.m.

Films playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Soux Falls include Buena Vista Social Club, rated G, Flash Gordon rated PG and Wet Hot American Summer, rated R.

New in theaters this weekend: The Suicide Squad, rated R.