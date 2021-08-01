Sunday Boredom Busters: August 1st

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Ephemeral Productions brings the magic of New York City to Sioux Falls with a performance of Broadway and Beyond.”

Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy Broadway musical classics at McKennan Park. The free performance starts at 2 p.m.

The Madison Car Show features classic cars and pickups on display at Historic Prairie Village. The show gets underway at 11 a.m. Awards will be presented at 3:30 p.m. Admission is $6 for adults, $2 for children ages 6-12.

The Garretson American Legion is hosting a French toast and sausage breakfast. Serving time is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Jagged Annies are the featured performers during Sangria Sunday at Strawbale Winery in Renner, SD. Gates open at noon. The music starts at 1 p.m. Admission is $5 a person or $10 a carload.

Wilde Prairie Winery in Brandon, SD is hosting Sunday in the Vineyard. Enjoy an afternoon of wine, beer and live music by James Dean from 2-5 p.m.

The Sioux Falls Municipal Band performs two free concerts today. The band will play Frank Sinatra songs at Grand Living at Lake Lorraine at 3 p.m. followed by an 8 p.m. concert of Sousa Favorites at the Terrace Park Band shell.

Films playing at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls include Butch Cassidy & the Sundance Kid, rated PG, La Bamba, rated PG-13 and Caddyshack, rated R.

New movie releases playing at a theater near you include Jungle Cruise, rated PG-13, plus The Green Knight and Stillwater, both rated R.

Enjoy a night of racing at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, SD. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Hot laps are at 7:30 p.m. Races start at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25, $12 for students, free for children 12 and under.

